An education scholarship program is helping two young bricklayers gain a foothold in an industry with a current skills shortage.
Local firm, Tibbles Bricklaying, tapped into the Country Education Foundation of Goulburn and District (CEFGD) grants initiative to assist two employees with studies and equipment.
Seventeen-year-old Damien Gospel is 18 months into a four-year apprenticeship. The former Goulburn High School student said his stonemason father inspired him to enter the building industry.
He started with Tibbles the day after phoning the business.
"It's very interesting. Every day is different, I work with a good bunch of people and I like seeing the finished product," he said.
Damien intends to stay in the industry, "just like my dad."
The $8000 CEFGD grant, courtesy of the Foundation's supporter, Gunlake Quarries, has contributed to his education expenses for two years at Bathurst TAFE, including books and accommodation, as well as tools. He travels to TAFE three days a month.
The Foundation also assisted 23-year-old Callum Furner, 23, who this week finished his four-year apprenticeship with Tibbles. He secured the scholarship twice to help with Bathurst TAFE studies, accommodation and tools.
The former Mulwaree High School said the grant was very helpful.
"I just enjoy working hard, the team building and seeing the result," he said.
The Snow Foundation, which partners with GDEF, supplied Callum's grant.
Tibbles Bricklaying co-owner, Renae Tibbles, said it had been difficult to secure apprentices in the current environment.
"We've (including husband, Lester) owned this business for 10 years and we've never experienced a skills shortage like this," she said.
"It's a difficult trade and it's very rare to find kids like Damien and Callum who want to stay in the industry."
Employing apprentices was also a large financial outlay. Mrs Tibbles thanked the CEFGD, Gunlake and the Snow Foundation for their assistance.
"Having that extra financial support can often mean the difference between young people finishing their apprenticeships or quitting halfway through," she said.
"Both Damien and Callum are great examples of how the Country Education Foundation is making a real difference to young Australians, small businesses and industries."
CEFGD chairman Guy Milson urged young people to lodge applications before the January 24 closing date.
"The Foundation identifies the young people in the Goulburn region who are looking to continue their education after school and have the potential, initiative and drive, and for whom financial assistance can make a real difference," he said.
" As students head off from local schools to TAFE or university, we are here to make sure that this can happen for some young people for whom starting out can be a real challenge."
Students interested in applying should head to the 'Country Education Foundation of Goulburn and District' Facebook page, or go straight to the 'Country Education Foundation of Australia' web page to complete an application form.
Interviews will take place in February, with the successful applicants announced soon after.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.