Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Country Education Foundation of Goulburn and District backs young bricklayers

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated January 16 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Goulburn and District Education Foundation has helped young bricklayers, Callum Furner and Damien Gospel with their apprenticeships. They are with business co-owner, Lester Tibbles. Picture by Louise Thrower.

An education scholarship program is helping two young bricklayers gain a foothold in an industry with a current skills shortage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.