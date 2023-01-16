Police appeal for information after man assaulted in break-in

Investigators are appealing for information after a man was assaulted during an aggravated break and enter in Goulburn.
Read also: Full calendar for kids in Goulburn
Police have been told a 59-year-old man was walking into his unit on Goldsmith Street, Goulburn, when he was struck on the head with a metal bar, about 8am Sunday, January 15, 2023.
Three unknown people - all wearing balaclavas - then entered the man's home and struck him several times to his head, arms and torso, before using an electronic stun device on his chest while demanding property.
A 21-year-old woman who was inside the unit at the time screamed and the three unknown people fled.
The man suffered head, arm and internal injuries and was taken to Canberra Hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
Officers attached to The Hume Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to call Goulburn Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.