Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Police appeal for information after man assaulted in break-in

Updated January 16 2023 - 11:52am, first published 11:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police appeal for information after man assaulted in break-in

Investigators are appealing for information after a man was assaulted during an aggravated break and enter in Goulburn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.