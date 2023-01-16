Goulburn Post
Western Sydney Wanders host a school holidays football clinic

By Burney Wong
Updated January 17 2023 - 11:04am, first published January 16 2023 - 3:50pm
Plenty of children improved on their footballing skills when the Western Sydney Wanderers came to town.

