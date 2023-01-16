Plenty of children improved on their footballing skills when the Western Sydney Wanderers came to town.
The A-League club ran a school holidays junior coaching clinic at Cookbundoon on Monday, January 16 for kids aged between five and 12.
The coaching staff taught the kids techniques like kick-ups from a standing start and took them through shooting and dribbling drills.
All the first time participants received a full Western Sydney Wanderers kit including a jersey, shorts and socks.
This is the second time the club has run a clinic in Goulburn.
In the meantime, soccer players who would like to play this year but are unsure, can come along to Cookbundoon on Tuesday, January 24 between midday and 2pm for a come and try soccer clinic.
The clinic is free to all boys and girls who attend and they will be guided by highly experienced coaches.
The Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) will also host Football Australia as they run a Mini Roos clinic for players aged four to 11.
The day is designed to introduce boys and girls to the sport and is a perfect time for them to start their football journey.
To register for the clinic, go to the STFA Facebook page.
