The nominations for Goulburn's 2023 Australia Day awards have been announced.
The winners will be announced at the annual January 26 celebrations at the Goulburn Waterworks.
Jason Broadbent
For his contribution and services to the Southern Tablelands Football Association and soccer in Goulburn Mulwaree. Jason dedicates many hours voluntarily to the Association. Jason is passionate, organised and hardworking. He spends tireless hours preparing soccer fields and refereeing, all for the love of the game and the Goulburn community.
Louise Allison
For her valuable contribution as a volunteer with the Canine Court Companion Program within Goulburn Mulwaree over many years.
Thomas Skeffington
For his immense contribution to charity events and mental health initiatives during his time at Trinity Catholic College. Thomas has received many prestigious school awards for his outstanding commitment and involvement within the school community. Thomas is now involved with an Australian charity, The Indigo Foundation.
Frostival Goulburn
For their efforts and hard work hosting a free community event over three days which included a real-life skate rink, live music, foodie lane and much more. This event attracted more than 10,000 people and recently received state recognition at the NSW Parliament Legislative Assembly.
'Wizard of Oz' by Rocky Hill Musical Theatre Company
For their successful show held in 2022. "The Wizard of Oz Rocky Hill Musical" was performed in front of a packed house, over three days, with five performances held at the newly constructed Goulburn Performing Arts Centre. The vision of this show was to foster a deep respect for the Performing Arts within the Goulburn community and to inspire people's passion in performance through the power of musical theatre.
Convoy for Kids Goulburn Convoy Day
For raising over $100,000 in funds to provide support for local children in need. Some 240 trucks participated in the Convoy which was followed by a Carnival Day at the Goulburn Recreation Area. Volunteers put many hours of their own time towards the planning and execution of the event.
The Goulburn Car and Motorcycle Show
For the 2022 Goulburn Car and Motorcycle Show. The show attracted 500 cars and motorcycles with over 2000 spectators attending this event. The Goulburn Car and Motorcycle Show raises much needed funds to help support CanAssist, The Crescent School and the PCYC Rise Up Youth Program.
Elsie Apps
For her many cycling achievements with the NSW Junior Track Team. Elise was the Australian Champion in the National Road Titles and was a gold medallist in the NSW State Championships.
Costa Toparis
For his outstanding results representing Australia at the young age of 15 in karting and formula racing motorsports. Costa has recently joined Carlin, one of the world's premier driving teams outside of Formula One. Costa has since relocated to Surrey in the United Kingdom to continue his motor racing career.
Ruby McIntosh
For her sporting achievements in 2022 for district swimming, district cross country and district athletics. Ruby has also represented the district of Goulburn in several team sports including tennis, touch football, soccer, netball and hockey.
Joshua Kalozi
For his sporting achievements in athletics and long jump. Joshua was selected to represent Australia in the under 18s at the Oceania Championships in 2022. Joshua broke the 110m hurdles record and won a gold medal. Joshua is currently ranked number three in the current world athletics rankings.
Aaron Morris
For his achievements in being an all-schools athletics finalist, Aaron also competed at the NSWCCC Athletics where he received a gold medal for 12yrs 100m, 200m and long jump. He has also been the Canberra Goulburn Archdiocesan Athletics Age Champion and received the Canberra Goulburn Archdiocesan 100m Dash record.
Isabelle Galland
Isabelle represented the U16s Hockey Team at the NSW Combined Catholic Colleges (NSWCCC) and was inducted on the NSWCCC Sporting Honour Roll. Isabelle has competed at many hockey championships including NSW U15s squad, NSW U18s squad (AAP), U18s and U15s Goulburn Hockey rep team - State Championships, U18s and U15s Goulburn Indoor Hockey rep team - State Championships, U15s State Champions for Indoor Hockey with Goulburn rep team, NSWCCC school team hockey.
Georgie Smithers
For her many achievements in hockey. Georgie represented the NSW State U18s Hockey Team, NSW State U21 indoor hockey team, NSW U21 Squad Field hockey, NSWCCC School team hockey and was selected for the Australia Futures Group.
Jett Edwards
For his sporting achievements in basketball. Jett has represented NSW in State Basketball, as well as the NSW Country Championships. Jett has also received Basketball Junior Representative player of the year in Moss Vale.
Ellen Ryan
For her achievements in lawn bowls. Ellen represented the Australian team at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Ellen was the first ever Australian lawn bowler to win gold on UK soil when she received first place in the women's singles. Ellen also was the first player in history to take home gold in the singles and pairs and won the pairs gold medal alongside teammate Kirstina Krstic.
