TAFE NSW offering mental health scholarships to Goulburn NSW Health staff

January 16 2023 - 4:00pm
TAFE NSW is offering an opportunity for local health and community services workers to apply for a special scholarship to upskill in mental health. Picture supplied.

TAFE NSW is offering an opportunity for NSW Health and community services employees in Goulburn - from cleaners to CEOs - to apply for a special scholarship to upskill in mental health.

