Update Monday 8.20pm
The fire near the old Hume Highway at Parkesbourne has been extinguished.
RFS crews have left the scene after mopping up. The outbreak burnt through 38 hectares.
The rail corridor has been re-opened.
RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer, Mitchell Butler said a slasher caused the blaze.
"We advise landowners to not undertake high risk activities such as slashing and mowing during high fire danger," he said.
Landowners were also urged to have adequate fire protection on hand.
A high fire danger rating applied on Monday but there was not a total fire ban for the Southern Ranges.
Update Monday 7pm
RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer Mitchell Butler said the fire at Parkesbourne is now contained.
It was burning on the old Hume Highway.
Fifteen appliances, comprising 50 personnel had responded to the blaze, which broke out at 5.50pm. Mr Butler said no property or stock was lost.
Resident Sue Arcus said the outbreak was about 5km away from her and a great deal of smoke was visible. She said it was evident that crews were getting it under control.
Monday 6.15pm
A fire is burning out of control near the Hume Highway at Parkesbourne.
The fire broke out at 5.50pm Monday, some 15km south of Goulburn at 20383 Hume Highway.
RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer Mitchell Butler said nine crews had responded, with more en route. It has so far burnt out 20 hectares.
The rail corridor has been closed. The fire is burning on both sides of the rail line and is moving in a westerly direction.
Firefighters are protecting a property, 300 metres from the blaze.
Mr Butler said additional firefighting resources were en route.
"The fire is moving quickly through high Phalaris grass," he said.
It is the second fire in two days in the area. An outbreak on the Goulburn bypass on Sunday burnt out six hectares.
More information as it comes to hand.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
