A crash north of Sutton has claimed the life of a motorcycle rider

By Peter Brewer
Updated January 16 2023 - 8:41pm, first published 8:36pm
Yass police are investigating the motorcycle crash site on Sutton Rd. Picture by Peter Brewer

A male aged in his 50s riding an ACT-registered motorcycle has died in a single-vehicle crash on Sutton Rd, about four kilometres north of the Sutton township, and just north of the border.

