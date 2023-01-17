How to choose the right compensation lawyer

Having the right lawyer representing you is key to getting proper compensation. Keep reading to learn how to choose the right compensation lawyer. Picture by Shutterstock

This is branded content.

The results of your claim can be the difference between ensuring your family's financial security and utter disappointment. This is why it's crucial that you get the best compensation lawyer possible to handle your claim.



You get one shot at being awarded proper compensation, so don't short-change yourself with a less-than-ideal legal representation.

This article provides tips on choosing the right compensation lawyer and what you need to keep in mind during the process.

Find an accredited specialist

Prioritise a specialist in compensation law. With the stressors surrounding the prospect of filing a compensation claim, it's easy to settle for the first one to call themselves a "compensation lawyer."

While a divorce lawyer can certainly do the job, you'd much rather have a lawyer whose practice focuses on compensation law.



For example, if you're filing a medical negligence claim, get medical negligence lawyers specialising in that area.



As another example, the New South Wales (NSW) Law Society has accreditation for specialists in personal injury law. These lawyers need to pass an exam to demonstrate their expertise. They also need to pass peer interviews with expert compensation lawyers.

Remember, most lawyers will take on any case that comes through the door. Do your best to be more discriminating.

Clarify who'll be handling the case

Firms usually have a lawyer speak with you during the initial consultation before passing the proceedings to a junior lawyer. So, while you may have consulted an accredited specialist, someone else may be handling the case.



Clarify this during your initial consultations. To be extra sure, ask for the lawyer's name and check if they have the necessary credentials.

Ask about your odds of winning

A specialist will know your claim chances immediately after getting the specifics of your situation. They'll even tell you details like how long your claim can take, how much it's worth and if there are other fees involved in making it (more on this later).

Even the best compensation lawyers can't win every case, but they should be able to give you an approximation of your chances. If the lawyer you speak with says they'll "get back to you later" regarding the above, they're not the expert you need.

Make sure legal fees are clear

A quick search online for personal injury lawyers will quickly lead you to the promise of "No Win No Fee." The usual assumption is that if you're unable to win the case, you don't have to pay anything. Unfortunately, this isn't the case.

Usually, this means you pay legal costs after your claim proceedings. Lawyers also commonly fail to mention that while you may not need to pay your own legal fees, you'll need to settle the defendant's or the insurance company's legal costs.

Apart from this, you also need to make sure you know how the lawyer will be charging legal costs (perhaps hourly, weekly, or some other arrangement). Whatever the case may be with the law firm you're consulting, understand how much you need to prepare before you proceed.

Ask about disbursements

Disbursements are miscellaneous payments related to your compensation claim. These may include costs associated with your compensation claims, such as medical reports, court fees and other relevant reports your case may require. These reports are critical to proving the circumstances of your claim.

An established compensation lawyer usually takes care of these while the case is ongoing. However, you'll need to pay the total amount of these costs at the end of the claim, often with interest. Be wary of disbursements as the interest rates can be high.

If you wish to make a different arrangement for disbursements, discuss this with the lawyer early in the process.

Things to keep in mind

Here are a few more things to note when looking for the right compensation lawyer.

Convenience doesn't mean having a lawyer close to home: When it comes to compensation claims, convenience means having a lawyer working close to the When it comes to compensation claims, convenience means having a lawyer working close to the High Court . The top accredited specialists work in central business districts or near courts relevant to their practice.

Find a lawyer you get along with: You'll likely spend a lot of time with your lawyer. If you're uncomfortable with a lawyer, for any reason, it might be best to find another one. Reciprocated trust is crucial for compensation claims. You want a lawyer you can trust completely.

Don't scrimp on a lawyer: You get what you pay for also applies to compensation lawyers. You want to get proper compensation, so you might as well get the best legal service you can afford. If you opt for a less expensive, albeit inexperienced, lawyer, you're paying someone to learn on the job. You don't want that.

Being mindful of these and the above tips should help ensure you get rightful compensation.

