Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman has warned the community to be alert to a scam related to Goulburn Base Hospital.
"This morning I was made aware of people fraudulently seeking donations from the community to fund the Goulburn MRI machine," she said in a statement on Tuesday.
"This is a scam in the most repulsive sense, taking advantage of generosity and compassion for others.
"The Goulburn MRI machine is fully funded and will be delivered soon. The hospital and Southern NSW Local Health District are not seeking additional funds for this project."
Mrs Tuckerman said the police had been notified and asked people to spread the word to family and friends.
