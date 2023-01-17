Bradley Street stormwater upgrade works set to commence

Improvements will be made to the Stormwater Network on Bradley and Mulwaree Streets.
Works include 400m of pipe installation and a series of inlets and junction pits.
The proposed construction works will start on January 23 from the bottom end of Mulwaree street. Scheduled work will be completed within six months - weather permitting.
Works are to take place 7 am to 6 pm Monday to Friday, and 7 am to 1 pm on Saturday's.
Some works may carry out during weekends and nights to avoid inconvenience to the road users.
During construction residents are requested to follow traffic signs and use other roads to ease traffic congestion.
Throughout the construction period, the council will maintain access to private properties, and landowners will be notified of upcoming construction works.
