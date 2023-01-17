Locally made film The Lonely Spirits Variety Hour to screen at GPAC

Locally made award winning film The Lonely Spirits Variety Hour will screen at GPAC followed by an exclusive Q and A with cast and crew.
The lonely Spirits Variety Hour will screen at the GPAC on Sunday January 29 at 4 pm as part of the STA Screen 2023 season. Doors open at 3 pm.
After the movie you will be treated to an exclusive Q and A with cast and crew including the film's director and producer Platon Theodoris as well as the cinematographer and editor Brian Rapsey.
The Lonely Spirits Variety Hour is an existential mishmash of Spike Milligan and Jacques Tati with an Australian flavour, this is absurdist comedy at its weirdest and most charming.
Neville Umbrellaman is a verbose, velvet-voiced intellectual who hosts a late-night radio show from his parents' garage.
The alter ego of Rabindranath Chakraborty, Umbrellaman is deeply committed to the program, a labour of love and fantastical fancy that masks deeper, more tragic truths.
Luckily, he's got plenty of eccentric guests to help him out, from folk singer Kenneth Wong and Terry the neighbour to French baker Yvette and Chakraborty's secret crush, Sabrina D'Angelo.
Starring Vengurlekar as Chakraborty/Umbrellaman - reprising the role he also played onstage - the film builds on the warped whimsy of award-winning director Platon Theodoris's debut feature Alvin's Harmonious World of Opposites, enabling him to stake a claim as one of the country's most distinctive and curious filmmakers.
For more information head to www.southerntablelandsarts.com.au/sta-screen/
