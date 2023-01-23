Marulan Mad Bulls take out the MG Invitational T20 competition

After two weekends of gruelling cricket, the winners of the MG Invitational T20 competition has been decided.
The Marulan Mad Bulls won the MG Cup following their win over the Crookwell Golf Club Pirates Cricket Club, the Bowlo Rats were crowned Plate winners after their win against the Goats and St Josephs were the cup winners following their victory over Hibo Country.
With the T20 competition now over, the focus now turns back to the Goulburn District Cricket Association's First and Second Grade competitions.
The Bowlo Rats lead the First grade competition by 14 points while St Josephs lead the Second Grad competition by 10 points.
When the First Grade competition resumes from 1pm on Saturday, January 28, the Goats play the Bowlo Rats at Seiffert Oval while the Mad Bulls go up against the Pirates at the Marulan Cricket Ground.
When the Second Grade competition resumes at the same time and day, Hibo Green plays Hibo Country and The Grange, The Madbulls play St Josephs 22 at North Park and the Goulburn Soldiers Knight Riders play St Josephs OG at Trinity Catholic College.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
