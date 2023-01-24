Creative Kids makes arts affordable for everyone Advertising Feature

Children show off their creations following a session at Paper Rock Scissors Art Studios, which is just one of the many businesses participating in the NSW government's Creative Kids program. Picture supplied

Creative Kids is a program helping NSW families meet the cost of getting their children into creative and cultural activities like drama, music, dance, coding and languages.

The program also aims to support businesses and organisations in the arts and cultural and creative industries.

As of January 1, 2019, the NSW government has provided a voucher of up to $100 for parents, guardians or carers to use towards the payment of lesson and activity costs with an approved provider registered with the Creative Kids program.

Prue Burnstein from Paper Rock Scissors Art Studios - one of many businesses taking part in the initiative - said Creative Kids vouchers were great because they gave children the opportunity to come and learn new skills, have a fun day at a holiday workshop (where they may not be able to otherwise) or to try something completely new.

"Many of the children that come to my art classes come with siblings, so the cost is made a bit easier for families with more than one child," Burnstein said.

Creative Kids vouchers are great because it gives many children the opportunity to come and learn new skills... it is a fabulous way to make it more affordable for everyone. - Prue Burnstein, Paper Rock Scissors Art Studio

"Kids come to spend quality time with a friend or to learn and improve new art skills, and it is a fabulous way to make it more affordable for everyone."

There are currently more than 4000 registered Creative Kids providers.

Activity categories include:

Visual arts

Creative industries

Literary and linguistics arts

Performing arts

Cultural programs

Every child aged between 4.5 and 18 years with a current Medicare card and enrolled in school from Kindergarten to Year 12 is eligible.

This includes those home-schooled or enrolled in secondary school education at TAFE NSW.

It is not means-tested, and one voucher is available for every child until June 30, 2023.

There are no limits on the number of applications per family as long as each child is enrolled in school and has a valid Medicare card.

You can apply for a Creative Kids voucher through your MyServiceNSW Account.

As part of the application, you'll need to provide your child's name, date of birth and Medicare number.