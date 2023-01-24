It's not easy making the Canberra Raiders junior squads, but four Goulburn Stockmen players have done just that.
They are Trent Jeffery and Ethan Alaia, who made the SG Ball u19s side, and Thomas Handsaker and James Croker who was selected for the Harold Matthews Cup u16s side.
Some 160 players were in the running to make sides, and after two trial matches and multiple training sessions over the past three months, only half of the players were successful.
READ ALSO:
Goulburn Stockmen president Matt Cowling said the achievements were fantastic to see.
"It's great from a club point of view," Cowling said.
"They're all great kids with a great ethic when it comes to training, so they definitely deserve it."
Jamie Whittaker, who coached Thomas in the u15s Stockmen side this year, said the 15-year-old was a very good teammate and had the makings of a terrific player.
"He's a very big front rower, powerful, trains very hard and he's always focused," Whittaker said.
"He has a big engine and his work rate very high.
"He always breaks the line and can score tries too."
Like every player, regardless of experience, Thomas is improving in plenty of aspects of his game.
"His ball carrying skills have improved as well as his defence," Whittaker said.
"He used to drop a lot of balls.
"The angles he runs are great too.
"He used to run in straight lines, allowing the opposition to line him up, butnow, he puts himself in a great position to break the line."
Ethan will be up against players a couple of years older than him, but his father Zeb Alaia said he would be ready for challenge.
"I've seen a lot of players around his age, but the mental toughness he possesses is pretty extraordinary," Zeb said.
"A lot of guys collide into him, but he loves it."
The four young stars weren't the only players from the Stockmen to make an NRL's junior club list.
Former Stockman Blake Watman, who moved to Sydney to chase his football dreams, made the Harold Matthews Cup u16s side for the Cronulla Sharks.
Should he make it into the senior squad in the future, he will likely be teammates with another former Stockman in Tom Hazelton.
The Goulburn Stockmen have always been able to produce representative players and 2022 was no different.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.