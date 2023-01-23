It was a great weekend out for swimmers from the Goulburn Amateur Swimming Club.
Some 570 swimmers, including 31 from the club took part in the NSW Country Regionals at the Goulburn Aquatic Centre on Saturday and Sunday, January 21 and 22.
There were a total of 73 personal best times including stellar performances from Stella Douglas and Laura Smith.
U12s swimmer Stella won silver in the 200m breaststroke and bronze in both the 100m and 200m freestyle while u10s swimmer Laura won bronze in the 100m butterfly.
Swimming NSW club support officer Billy Nicholson said the event, which had a huge attendance, was a good learning experience for the swimmers.
"It gives the swimmers racing experience against those they don't normally compete against at their local club," Nicholson said.
"It's also a good chance for coaches and club members to network as well."
Goulburn lasted hosted the event in 2018 and Nicholson explained why organisers returned to the Aquatic Centre.
"Goulburn did a fantastic job the last time they hosted the regionals," he said.
"The club has a small group of committee members, but they're very dedicated and have plenty years of experience.
"The location is also close to Canberra, so some highly experienced officers from there were able to come across and help run the meet."
After another successful event, Nicholson said there would be another opportunity for Goulburn to host it again in the future.
"It won't be for another four or five at least as we like to share hosting duties around, but there is definitely potential for Goulburn to host it again," he said.
"It will give them a better chance if they renovate the outdoor pool like they did with the indoor pool."
Wagga Wagga was the most successful club at the event, taking home 38 golds, 22 silvers and 20 bronzes.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
