Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Road offences draw double demerits over holiday

Updated January 25 2023 - 10:17am, first published January 24 2023 - 2:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Double demerits will be in full force across the Australia Day holiday weekend.

NSW Police are urging motorists to drive safe this Australia Day period, as a high visibility road safety operation runs throughout the long weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.