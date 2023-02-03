New Bungendore High School gets development approval

Bungendore High School has received planning approval as students are set to learn in temporary facilities this year.
The NSW government acquired the land for the school in 2022 despite backlash from some members of the community who wanted it to be on a greenfields site.
The $71 million project will deliver 24 flexible learning spaces and three learning support rooms for up to 450 students.
It will have a library, multipurpose hall, sport courts, admin facilities and canteen.
Bungendore High School P&C president Elita Barrett said it was a huge step for families in the region.
"We are excited to reach this major milestone and next step in establishing the permanent high school facility for the Bungendore community," Mrs Barrett said.
Member for Monaro Nichole Overall said the high school construction would begin shortly now that the development application was approved.
"That long bus ride to and from high school will be a thing of the past for Bungendore students and I am so happy to see construction begin soon," she said.The building will be designed by TKD Architects and built by Hindmarsh Construction.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.