The Festival of Small Halls is a series of tours. It takes the best folk and contemporary acoustic artists from two of Australia's largest music festivals, and sends them to perform at tiny halls across the country. The festival returns to Goulburn's St Saviour's Cathedral Hall on Sunday, February 5. It will feature performances by; Emily Lubitz, the mindful lead singer of Tin Pan Orange and cherished member of the Mindful In May community and The Paul McKenna Band who are ranked among Scotland's finest younger singers and songwriters. Tickets are available online or at the door. It's on Sunday, February 5 at Bourke Street, Goulburn from 6.30pm to 9pm. Email ticketing@festivalofsmallhalls.com.