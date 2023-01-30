Goulburn Post
Australia's best descend this week for events including the Goulburn Rodeo, Small Halls Music Festival and NSW Hockey championships

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated January 30 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 11:30am
Cowboys and cowgirls will compete at the Goulburn Rodeo on Saturday, February 4.

Goulburn Rodeo

Cowboys and cowgirls

Rodeo is one of the oldest and toughest sports in Australia and the Goulburn Rodeo is one of the oldest running in Australia. It's also one of the best run and most popular rodeos in Southern NSW. The club is affiliated with the Australian Bushman's Campdraft Rodeo Association and the Southern Zone Rodeo Association. The cowboys and cowgirls that attend the event are athletes who travel large distances to compete and put on a show. It's on Saturday, February 4 on Braidwood Road, Goulburn from 9am to 11pm. Phone 0429 124 498.

