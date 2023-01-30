Rodeo is one of the oldest and toughest sports in Australia and the Goulburn Rodeo is one of the oldest running in Australia. It's also one of the best run and most popular rodeos in Southern NSW. The club is affiliated with the Australian Bushman's Campdraft Rodeo Association and the Southern Zone Rodeo Association. The cowboys and cowgirls that attend the event are athletes who travel large distances to compete and put on a show. It's on Saturday, February 4 on Braidwood Road, Goulburn from 9am to 11pm. Phone 0429 124 498.
READ MORE:
Novelist Meredith Jaffe talks about the inspiration behind her latest novel The Tricky Art of Forgiveness. A witty, poignant and insightful exploration of marriage: the choices we make - or don't make, the resentments we hold, the lies we tell and what forgiveness really means. It's on Tuesday, January 31 at Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Bourke Street from 12.30pm to 1.30pm. Phone 4823 4435.
The Green Ray is a return to Julian Meagher's earliest subject matter of land and sky. Drawing on memories of treasured family holidays to Crookwell NSW this new body of work is imbued with personal histories and nostalgia, reflecting on the passage of time and the natural environment. The exhibition features large scale paintings and a new light installation to create an immersive and view changing experience. The exhibition opens on Saturday, February 4 and runs to the end of March. It's at Bourke Street, Goulburn from 12pm to 4pm daily. Phone 4823 4494.
Goulburn Barefoot Waterski Club will host its very first barefoot tournament on the Wollondilly River over the weekend of February 4 and 5. It will be held at Pursehouse Place, Goulburn from 7am to 12pm. Phone 0408 314 780.
An exhibition capturing elements of moments in an active, repetitive system; glasses stamped by the bronze stones, fabric caught in a moment of collapse. It opens on Saturday, February 4 and runs to the end of March at Goulburn Regional Art Gallery on Bourke Street. Phone 4823 4494.
Clara Adolphs is a Southern Highlands based artist whose work is concerned with nostalgic aura. Her artworks explore the notion of time and memory and she is fascinated by the question: 'What remains after a moment has passed?' Abandoned photographs are often the starting point for her paintings and the anonymity of the characters is intended to afford sentimentality. The Window by Clara Adolphs will be displayed from Saturday, February 4 until the end of March at Goulburn Regional Art Gallery on Bourke Street. It's open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm and Saturdays 12pm to 4pm. Phone 4823 4494.
Enjoy four hours of non-stop live country music at the Goulburn Workers Club on the first Sunday of each month. Enjoy country music, old and new, popular soft rock and easy listening music. There is something for everyone and a large dance floor. It's on Sunday, February 5 at Goulburn Workers Club on McKell Place from 11.30am to 3.30pm. Phone 0427 484 448.
The Festival of Small Halls is a series of tours. It takes the best folk and contemporary acoustic artists from two of Australia's largest music festivals, and sends them to perform at tiny halls across the country. The festival returns to Goulburn's St Saviour's Cathedral Hall on Sunday, February 5. It will feature performances by; Emily Lubitz, the mindful lead singer of Tin Pan Orange and cherished member of the Mindful In May community and The Paul McKenna Band who are ranked among Scotland's finest younger singers and songwriters. Tickets are available online or at the door. It's on Sunday, February 5 at Bourke Street, Goulburn from 6.30pm to 9pm. Email ticketing@festivalofsmallhalls.com.
The Bungonia Cafe is run by local volunteers for the Bungonia Progress Association. It's a not for profit group and all money raised helps pay for costs associated with keeping Bungonia Hall open to the public. Enjoy delicious country cooking and great service in a relaxed and cozy surrounding. Breakfast starts at 9am on Sundays at the Bungonia Community Hall. For group bookings phone 0403 068 719.
Sample an estate-grown classic variety of cool climate wines at Yarralaw Spings Wines. These cool climate wines are produced using organic practices in a unique strawbale winery. Experience cellar door ambience and picnic grounds 30 minutes from Goulburn. The cellar door is open on the first and second Sunday of the month at Yarralaw Spings Wines 133 Muffets Road, Quialigo. Phone Danny Hansen 4844 7188.
Join Goulburn's Field Naturalists Society Inc and FROGS Landcare for a guided tour of the Goulburn Wetlands. Bird watching walks are on at 8.30am and 10am. There's also a tour that covers the history of the revegetation of the old brickworks site that now makes up the Goulburn Wetlands. The Australian Plants Society will provide information on the wetlands' plants and have plants for sale. It's on Wednesday, February 1 at the Goulburn Wetlands on May Street from 8.30am to 1.30pm. Phone 0417 416 815 or email frogslandcare@gmail.com.
Hockey NSW comprises 27 Associations and approximately 30,000 registered hockey players in regional and metropolitan NSW. The player base represents men, women, boys and girls ranging from five years of age in introductory programs to players aged over 65 in masters programs. Players from Nepean, Parkes, Illawarra, South Coast, Sydney, Dubbo, Grafton, Bathurst, Port Macquarie, Newcastle and Goulburn will compete in the Hockey NSW men's masters Indoor State Championship on Friday, February 3, Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5. It's at 47 Braidwood Road, Goulburn. Phone 9764 1911.
An evening of Australian folk music with songs, dance, tunes, poems and more. Participation is encouraged so bring your voice and instruments and join in. This is a monthly event and there is a booklet of local dance tunes available or you can join in and sing along by ear. Each person chooses an item in turn as a request or to lead in a folk ring. Each month there is a theme to focus interest. The next event is at the Goulburn Club on Market Street on Friday, February 3 at 7.30pm. Phone 4821 2043.
Take an interactive tour and learn about the history of the bells at St Saviour's Cathedral. The splendid bell-tower, soaring windows and massive stone work are the first impressions one has of St Saviour's, with the only 12 bell and flat 6th country peal in the Southern Hemisphere. There are two tours available on Saturday, February 4 at 10.30am and 2.30pm. Phone 4821 2206.
St Saviour's community craft and garage sale market is on the first Saturday of the month at St Saviour's Cathedral Hall. There are lots of different stallholders with craft items, garden equipment, clothes, books, produce, tools, bric-a-brac, furniture, toys and plants all at low prices. Refreshments are available and everyone is welcome. It's at Bourke Street, Goulburn on Saturday, February 4 between 9am and 3pm. Phone 4821 2206.
This exhibition by Gallery on Track members features a variety of creative works across a variety of mediums, including silver, fabric, stone, wood, leather. Works include paintings, sketches, pottery, patchwork, knitting, crochet, doll craft, jewellery, wearable art and more. It's open daily from 10am to 4pm at 5 Blackshaw Road, Goulburn. Phone Sharon Bourgeois 4822 7889.
Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club has a full TAB, licensed bar and café facilities available in air-conditioned facilities overlooking the track. Racing starts around midday with 12 races over three hours. Interstate races are also broadcast and the TAB wagers on these throughout the day. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound Racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The next event is on Friday, February 3 from 10am to 5pm at 47 Braidwood Road, Goulburn. Phone 4821 4465.
Goulburn Parkrun is a free, weekly run open to people of all ages. The run is for enjoyment so people of all abilities are encouraged to join in the five kilometre timed run. Register via the website and bring a printed copy of your barcode if you want your time recorded. The next run starts at 8am at Marsden Weir Park on Saturday, February 4. Visit the website for more information.
Sunday sessions at the Goulburn Club is an opportunity to bring an instrument or just your voice and join a group sharing songs, tunes, stories and poetry. Sunday Sessions focuses on traditional folk songs, Australian and Celtic songs and Americana songs. Everyone is welcome to join in or listen with song sheets available online or people can lead and introduce new songs and tunes. This is a weekly event on Sundays between 1pm and 5pm at the Goulburn Club on Market Street. Phone 0407 240 635.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.