Every year, the Taralga Rodeo and Campdraft put on a great show and this year was no different.
Plenty of spectators attended the event at the Taralga Showground on Saturday, January 28 and were treated to top class bull riding.
There were great performances in the categories of rope and tie, steer wrestling, poley buckjump and steer undecorating among others.
Although one rider fell off his bull, slammed into the railing and required treatment, he is now doing well and is at home with family.
There was a moving tribute at the start of the day when the late Mary Mooney was remembered and a tree was planted in her honour.
Mrs Mooney, who passed away on January 15, helped establish the Taralga Rodeo and Campdraft 55 years ago.
There was also an bravery award handed out to Matt Corby who did a rescue on flood waters at Arthursleigh last year.
The day concluded with a bang as people were treated to music chart toppers Hurricane Fall and two-time Golden Guitar nominee Jayne Denham.
