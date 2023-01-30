All eyes were on Elsie Apps from a local point of view and she didn't disappoint.
The young star was one of three Goulburnians taking part in the Goulburn Cycle Club's annual Trackpower event at Seiffert Oval on Saturday, January 28 and she came away with three podium finishes.
She won bronze in her biggest race of the day, the NSW u17 Women Scratch Race Championship, while she won the warm up scratch race and also came third in the u17 Women's Keirin.
Elsie looked good in the warm and didn't exert too much energy until the final lap.
Following the 18 lap Championship race, she told The Post her tactics were similar to the earlier race.
"The speed of the race was a lot slower than I thought it would be, but it was still pretty good," Elsie said.
"I didn't want to do too much work at the front, so I just sat in there for as long as I could and went as hard as I could in the last lap.
"Normally, the end gets pretty tough, but it was alright this time due to the slowness of the race."
Wayne Bensley and Keisha Northey also took part in the event and both put in a great effort.
Bensley, who still managed to qualify for the final of the Men's Wheelrace despite being graded in a tough division two men's category, didn't have much expectations heading in.
"I'm just here to represent the Goulburn Cycle Club and to have a bit of fun," he said.
Northey battled away in the women's division two category and wasn't far off the podium in the Women's Wheelrace.
