A man believed to be an 18-year-old from the ACT has died following a single-vehicle crash near Yass on Sunday.
Emergency services were called to Yass Valley Way at about 9.10am on Sunday, following reports a member of the public had discovered a vehicle with p-plates lying in a gully beside the road.
NSW police officers attached to the Hume Police District attended and located a deceased man.
He is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be an 18-year-old from the ACT.
A crime scene has been established which will be examined by specialist police.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
NSW Police are urging anyone with information into the incident or dashcam footage to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
