Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Southern Tablelands Football Association footballers gain Australia Day awards

By Stfa
Updated January 30 2023 - 2:21pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Skelly, Upper Lachlan's Young Sportsperson of the Year. Picture supplied.

Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) footballers gained awards on Australia Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.