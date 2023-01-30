Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) footballers gained awards on Australia Day.
Breea Waters, who now plays for Gungahlin, was named Gunning's Young Sportsperson of the Year.
Last year, she was selected in the NSW Country State Team to play in the National Championships as well as the Southern NSW team in the National Club Championships in futsal.
Lillian Skelly was named Upper Lachlan's Young Sportsperson of the Year.
She played representative soccer with the STFA then moved to Southern Branch to play in the Sydney completion.
She has also been selected to play for the NSW Institute Team in the 2023 Sydney competion .
To top off 2022, Lillian was selected in the Young Matildas Squad to play in three games against South Korea.
