Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Golspie grass fire prompts major response by NSW Rural Fire Service Southern Tablelands Zone

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated January 31 2023 - 11:46am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A grass fire near Taralga prompted a major response by the NSW Rural Fire Service Southern Tablelands Zone on Friday [January 27]. Photo supplied.

A grass fire near Taralga prompted a major NSW Rural Fire Service response on Friday [January 27], the largest in the Southern Tablelands this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Foy

Sally Foy

Reporter

Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.