A grass fire near Taralga prompted a major NSW Rural Fire Service response on Friday [January 27], the largest in the Southern Tablelands this season.
Southern Tablelands RFS operational officer Mitchell Butler said the initial report was of a grass fire at The Levels Road, Golspie.
That was at about 2.30pm. However, when the RFS spoke with the informant they were told it was a "running grass fire" and that three properties were under immediate threat.
"Once we had that information, we responded additional resources from neighbouring brigades as well as heavy plant and also aircraft, to assist with the operation as it was running down towards Burra Creek," Mr Butler said.
He said the cause of the fire was under investigation, and: "It will be under investigation for some time."
The fire burned 260 hectares, the biggest area for the Southern Tablelands this season.
"We had roughly ten units on the scene with 30 personnel and then we also had three water bombing aircraft and two heavy machinery out there," Mr Butler said.
"The major concern was for three properties under immediate threat. Hence the reason why we threw so many resources at it.
"Thanks to the aircraft and the crews on the ground all three properties were saved and the fire was slowed down," he said.
The fire is now at patrol status, which means crews are still going around frequently to ensure there is nothing burning.
"We are urging community members to monitor conditions, and if the situation does change," Mr Butler said.
"They are also encouraged to stay up-to-date via the Fires Near Me app and social media."
