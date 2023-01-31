Goulburn Post
Taralga Historical Society to benefit from latest round of Anzac Community Grants Program

Updated January 31 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 11:00am
Taralga Historical Society will receive $3000 from the latest round of the Anzac Community Grants Program.

