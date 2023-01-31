Taralga Historical Society to benefit from latest round of Anzac Community Grants Program

Taralga Historical Society will receive $3000 from the latest round of the Anzac Community Grants Program.
The announcement was made by Minister for Transport, Veterans and Western Sydney David Elliott and Member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman.
Mr Elliot more than $104,000 would be provided to range of projects that commemorate and educate NSW communities about the service and sacrifices of current and former military servicemen and servicewomen.
"These great projects and initiatives, including Taralga, recognise Australia's war service history, educate a new generation and support the wellbeing of the NSW veteran community," he said.
Mrs Tuckerman thanked the community for honouring the service of NSW veterans.
"I would like to acknowledge Taralga Historical Society for their commitment to the veterans of Goulburn, and allowing our community to honor their service," she said.
"The grants program and these community project enable our future generations to learn of the efforts of our veterans."
For the full list of 2022 ACGP recipients and more information about the program visit www.veterans.nsw.gov.au/acgp
