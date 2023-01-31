Parents urged to include an eye test as part of the back-to-school checklist

Parents of children aged eight and under are urged to include an eye test as part of the back to school checklist.
Read also: RFS investigate Golspie grass fire
It is recommended that children of all ages get a routine eye test every two years unless directed otherwise by their optometrist.
To ensure every child enjoys a healthy start to the new year local Goulburn Optometrists are calling for parents and carers to include an eye test on their health check list ahead of the new school year.
Goulburn Specsavers Optometrist Bernadette Moran said she liked to encouraged parents and careres to get their children's eyes checked before school to detect and correct or manage any issues.
"Children's eyes are still developing during their schooling years, and myopia, or as its more commonly known, short sightedness, is on the rise in children globally," she said.
"Screen time is typically unavoidable between school, study and entertainment, but I encourage parents and carers to ensure young children get adequate breaks from screens and 'close up' work to avoid digital eye strain or developing myopia."
"If your child complains about headaches, blurred vision, trouble focusing or any other issues with their eyes, I recommend booking an appointment with an Optometrist immediately rather than waiting until their next check-up."
Bernadette's top tips for digital eye strain include:
Optometrists around the country are encouraging parents and carers to bring children in for an eye test and keep monitoring screen time.
To book your appointment or for more information, go to https://www.specsavers.com.au/stores.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.