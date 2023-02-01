Sutton Forest sand quarry offers significant potential

A unique opportunity to secure a large sand and spring water resource on Sydney's doorstep has been listed for sale by Expression of Interest, through national property firm LAWD, in conjunction with Highlands Rural Real Estate in Bundanoon.
Wandoo, located in Sutton Forest in the New South Wales Southern Highlands, is an operating sand quarry currently producing Yellow Brickies Sand, with a large customer base including landscape yards, concrete batching plants and brick manufacturers.
LAWD Senior Director, Col Medway, said the 61.4-hectare property offered a unique opportunity for investors, and is expected to sell for upwards of $15 million.
"Wandoo offers significant development prospects and is expected to attract strong interest from parties in search of opportunities to grow, or diversify, into the material supply sector," Mr Medway said.
"The quarry operation has been independently surveyed with an estimated 27.7 million tonnes of resource with strong prospects to increase annual extraction rates.
"With the growing level of infrastructure development in Western Sydney, such as airport, rail and road infrastructure, this asset is in a prime position to satisfy the insatiable demand for building materials."
The new owners will benefit from additional passive income generated from a licenced spring water bore and purification plant with a long-term offtake contract. The property is also well-appointed with a comfortable residence, machinery shed and workshop with grazing land.
Highlands Rural Real Estate Owner, Henry Ramage, said Wandoo's proximity and easy access to development sites were key features of the asset, and would drive demand with prospective buyers.
"Wandoo is superbly located with b-double access from a sealed road," Mr Ramage said.
"It's only three kilometres from the Hume Highway, 21 kilometres from Moss Vale and a 105-kilometre drive along the freeway to the M5/M7 intersection at Sydney."
Expressions of Interest close on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 11am (AEDT).
For more information, contact LAWD Senior Director, Col Medway, on +61 428 481 243, LAWD Director, Tim Corcoran, on +61 407 893 935 or Highlands Rural Real Estate Owner, Henry Ramage, on +61 428 604 014.
