Upper Lachlan Shire schools improve safety with new signage

Updated February 1 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 2:58pm
New signage is being installed at a number of schools in the Upper Lachlan Shire. Picture supplied.

Upper Lachlan Shire Council is in the process of upgrading signage and line-marking at eight schools around the Upper Lachlan Shire.

