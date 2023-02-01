Upper Lachlan Shire Council is in the process of upgrading signage and line-marking at eight schools around the Upper Lachlan Shire.
Transport for NSW's School Zone Infrastructure Sub Program is aimed at making it safer for pedestrians on their way to and from school, and when walking within school zones and is part of the $540 million NSW Federal Road Safety Program.
In the Shire, the process began in October 2022 when the scope was evaluated and decided. The tender for contractors to perform the work also went out last year and was subsequently awarded.
The signage portion of the project, which concentrates on making existing signage compliant to current Transport for NSW standards - including ensuring signs are the correct size, fluorescent and installed on dual poles - is expected to be completed by Tuesday 24 January 2022.
The line-marking part of the works, to begin in February 2023, will include the painting of large 40kmh patches on the road, with "dragon's teeth" markings indicating the need to slow down leading into crossings in addition as well as other general road marking.
The two jobs were awarded to two separate companies, with $40,000 allocated to signage and $63,000 to line-marking.
Council's Traffic and Road Safety Officer Terry George said the works, funded by the Australian and NSW Governments, would create safer pedestrian connections for children, their parents and carers and the school community.
"These improvements can help save lives by reducing car speeds within school zones and giving pedestrians safe route options when walking to and from school," he said.
"Some of those schools have also had wombat crossings installed from a separate program and funding, and the overall safety improvements will be substantial."
The schools to receive the improvements are:
Breadalbane Public School
Collector Public School
Crookwell Public School
Crookwell High School
Gunning Public School
Laggan Public School
St Mary's Catholic Primary School (Crookwell)
Taralga Public School
