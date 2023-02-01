A total fire ban has been declared across parts of NSW tomorrow, February 2.
The ban applies to three fire districts - the Southern Ranges, Southern Slopes and Lower Central West Plains.
Most concern is centred on the Southern Ranges, where the fire danger is forecast to be extreme.
People living in Goulburn Mulwaree, Upper Lachlan, Yass Valley and Queanbeyan-Palerang local government areas have been advised to take action now to protect life and property.
The fire danger is rated as high in the other two areas included in the total fire ban, along with much of the middle of the state.
There is a moderate fire danger on much of the coast.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
