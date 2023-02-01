Goulburn Post
The year's first total fire ban has been declared for three of the state's regions for February 2

By Glenn Ellard
Updated February 1 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 4:19pm
A total fire ban has been declared across parts of NSW tomorrow, February 2.

