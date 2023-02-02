Night roadworks for street repairs

Goulburn Mulwaree Council advises that urban asphalting night works to repair defective asphalt pavement is scheduled to take place from 7pm to 5am on Sunday, February 12, through to February 16, weather permitting.
Streets affected by these works are:
o Bradley Street from Auburn Street to Bourke Street from Sunday 12 - Monday 13 February
o Victoria Street from Kinghorne Street to Citizen Street on Tuesday 14 February
o Bourke Street from Montague Street to Verner Street on Wednesday 15 February
o Bourke Street from Verner Street to Clinton Street on Thursday 16 February
Council appreciates this can be temporarily inconvenient for residents and appreciates your understanding during these works.
For further information regarding the above-mentioned works, please contact, Chris Brassel, Contractor Supervisor & Inspection Officer, on 02 4823 4818.
