Night roadworks for street repairs

Updated February 2 2023 - 12:12pm, first published 11:29am
Night time roadworks will be carried out around Goulburn to complete road repairs.

Goulburn Mulwaree Council advises that urban asphalting night works to repair defective asphalt pavement is scheduled to take place from 7pm to 5am on Sunday, February 12, through to February 16, weather permitting.

