Currawang fire controlled

The out of control grass fire on Collector Road, Currawang is being controlled by firefighters for NSW Rural Fire Service.
Earlier today operational manager for the Southern Tablelands Zone Mitchel Butler asked residents to put their bushfire survival plan into action.
Multiple units and aerial support from Cowra battled the out of control running grass fire, which started about 2pm.
"The fire is now controlled thanks to the aerial support and the crews on the ground," Mr Butler said.
"The fire is contained and burned a total of 175 hectares."
NSW Rural Fire Service had 32 appliances and 84 personnel were at the scene.
There is a total fire ban declared over parts of NSW, which is experiencing extreme fire conditions.
"We're asking members of the public to not use angle grinders and not do hot works during these conditions," Mr Butler said.
It's believed the fire was started by an angle grinder but further investigations are underway.
Residents are urged to monitor the fire on the Fires Near Me app and via Rural Fire Service social media.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
