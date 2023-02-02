Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Currawang fire controlled

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated February 2 2023 - 6:11pm, first published 1:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The out of control grass fire on Collector Road, Currawang is being controlled by firefighters for NSW Rural Fire Service.

The out of control grass fire on Collector Road, Currawang is being controlled by firefighters for NSW Rural Fire Service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Foy

Sally Foy

Reporter

Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.