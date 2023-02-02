Currawang residents urged to enact bushfire survival plan

The NSW Rural Fire Service has asked Southern Tablelands residents to put their bushfire survival plan into action as it battles an out of control grass fire on Collector Road, Currawang.
NSW RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer Mitchell Butler said multiple units were at the scene and aerial support was on route from Cowra.
"No property is under threat at this time but that could change with the current wind conditions," Mr Butler said.
NSW is currently experiencing extreme fire conditions and a total fire ban has been declared for parts of state.
"We're asking members of the public to take action now and put their bushfire survival plan into action," Mr Butler said.
He urged residents to keep up to date on the Fires Near Me app and to monitor conditions.
At the time of writing the fire had already consumed 160 hectares, with wind gusts over 30km per hour from a north north-westerly direction.
