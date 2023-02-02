Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Currawang residents urged to enact bushfire survival plan

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated February 2 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 1:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters are working to suppress an out of control grassfire on Collector Road near Burrawang.

The NSW Rural Fire Service has asked Southern Tablelands residents to put their bushfire survival plan into action as it battles an out of control grass fire on Collector Road, Currawang.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Foy

Sally Foy

Reporter

Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.