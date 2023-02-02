Hodgson blitzes the field with ridiculously quick speed

Racing this Wednesday evening was on Middle Arm Road for the 20km Individual Time Trial.
Twelve riders signed on to race out up a steady climb to the turnaround just past Dennys Lane.
From the turnaround riders enjoyed a fast downhill run to the finish line.
Phil Champion had a mechanical before the race and was unable to start.
Setting out at 30 second intervals, riders tested themselves to see who could post the fastest time without drafting other riders.
Impressive riding by veteran, Ross Hodgson (Northern Sydney Cycle Club), resulted in a first place finish in B Grade with a time of 30 minutes 12 seconds and a massive average speed of 39.7km/hr.
Gavin Moroney took out second place completing the course in 35 minutes and Josh Daniel finished third.
Pete Thorne won C Grade finishing in 34 minutes and 55 seconds at 34.4km/hr.
Mark Stutchbury finished second and Nadine Moroney third.
In D Grade, Bernie Bugden took out the win in just over 38 minutes followed by Wayne Skillman and Zane Jackson.
Racing on Wednesday, February 8 is on Windellama Road for the graded scratch races.
Sign on from 6pm opposite in Brisbane Grove Road for a 6.30pm start.
New riders and visitors are welcome.
