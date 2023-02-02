Goulburn Mulwaree Council advises that works will start on the upgrade to Faithful Street's stormwater system, starting at the intersection of Addison Street.
Work is scheduled to take place from 7am - 4pm, Monday to Friday, beginning on February 6.
It is expected to run through until April 2023, weather permitting.
The streets will remain open with traffic control measures in place.
Council appreciates this can be temporarily inconvenient for residents and appreciates your understanding during these works.
For further information regarding the above-mentioned works, please contact, Nishantha Kekulandara, Project Engineer, on 4823 4876.
