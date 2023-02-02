Goulburn Post
Council installing storm water system upgrade for Faithful Street

Updated February 3 2023 - 8:29am, first published 8:21am
Stormwater upgrades will be carried out on Faithful Street starting from February 6.

Goulburn Mulwaree Council advises that works will start on the upgrade to Faithful Street's stormwater system, starting at the intersection of Addison Street.

