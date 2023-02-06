Lino is a wonderful material used by artists and printmakers to create bold relief prints. Learn the art of relief print making, a technique where the printing plate design is cut into lino. Understand how to design your piece and play with composition. Once you have settled on a design, you will be introduced to a variety of cutting tools and explore different carving and cutting techniques. We will then mix up ink colours, ink up the cut lino blocks, and run them through the press to transfer your image onto paper. Cost is $210 and includes all tuition, materials and afternoon tea. The course runs for five weeks on Thursdays from 1pm to 4pm at the Creative Space. Phone 0427 832 695.