As the footy season draws closer, there's a great opportunity for young players interested in having a go.
The Goulburn Junior Stockmen Rugby League Club are holding their Annual Muster Day at North Park on Wednesday, February 15 where youngsters can attend and try out rugby league and league tag.
There will be skills and drills, fun and games and guest appearances from current Canberra Raiders stars.
A sausage sizzle will be available for dinner while there will also be a big merchandise sale.
In the meantime, registrations for the upcoming season are now open for all age groups.
Join the club for their biggest season ever as they launch all new girls league tag teams and competitions from the u8s age group through to the u16s.
Other teams include the boy and girl mixed rugby league teams from u5s to u9s, the boys rugby league team from u10s to u17s and the all girls rugby league side from u15s to u17s.
Players coming out of the competitions have tended to be successful.
While a lot go on to play for the senior teams, some even manage to be selected in NRL junior clubs.
Earlier this year, four players made the Canberra Raiders' SG Ball and Harold Matthews Cup sides, while current NRL players like Jarrod Croker and Thomas Hazelton also came through the ranks at the Stockmen.
To register head to www.playrugbyleague.com or for more information, head to www.goulburnstockies.com.
