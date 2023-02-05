The Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) u14 Girls representative soccer team will head to Bathurst on February 11-12 to play in the Proctor Park Challenge.
The 14 member team was selected In October, 2022 from all the clubs in the STFA and had a few training sessions in the off season.
READ ALSO:
The players have just started to gel as a team, but they face stiff appointments on the weekend.
The competition will see 43 teams take part.
The girls will play against North Sydney United, Griffith Black, a Newcastle side and the Blacktown Spartans before the playoffs.
This tournament is part of about 25 to 30 matches they will play as a representative team this season, with the highlights being the Southern Branch Championships and Country Cup in May, June and July.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.