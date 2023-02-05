Goulburn Post
Southern Tablelands Football Association's U14 girls ready for a massive year

Updated February 5 2023
The u14 girls are off to Bathurst. Picture supplied.

The Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) u14 Girls representative soccer team will head to Bathurst on February 11-12 to play in the Proctor Park Challenge.

