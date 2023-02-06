They're a team full of stars, so the pressure was on, but Goulburn's Mens Masters Division One side won gold at the NSW Indoor State Championships on Friday to Sunday, February 3-5.
Goulburn resident and former Kookaburra Glenn Turner was part of the winning team at the event at Veolia Arena and said it was a fun weekend of hockey.
"It's just a fun weekend of indoor hockey and it is always well run," Turner said.
READ ALSO:
"It's a pleasure playing with long time mates and it's always good to play together."
The local side was in terrific form, losing just the one match to New England enroute to the grand final against Nepean.
The match for the trophy was an absolute classic.
Leading 3-2 with just over a quarter left to play, the home side held on by the skin of their teeth and Turner said it took a very physical effort.
"It's very tough to win any championship and it went down to the wire," he said.
"It's a small court, but you're running all day.
"Sometimes, it's a bit of blur out there as you're pretty tired.
"We had a lot of substitutes which helped, especially at our age."
Goulburn also entered a side in the second division.
They only lost one match in the pool stages, but their competition came to an end with a loss to Illawarra South Coast in the semifinal stage.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.