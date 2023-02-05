Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn Day VIEW Club gathers at first meeting of year

By Carol Olsen*
Updated February 6 2023 - 10:42am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Goulburn Day VIEW Club welcomed 35 members and three guests to its first meeting for 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.