Goulburn Day VIEW Club welcomed 35 members and three guests to its first meeting for 2023.
Participants enjoyed a delicious lunch at the Goulburn Soldiers Club's Chisholm Room on Thusrday, February 2.
We received a thank you from one of our Learning for Life students for a Christmas gift card we sent. Currently we sponsor three Learning for Life students and one of them recently received their Learner's Permit.
President Margaret thanked our members for donating items last year for raffles etc, which enabled us to support our students. It was also decided to hold trading tables and card sales at our May and December meetings to raise funds for our club. They are very popular and enjoyable activities for our members.
As Kerri, who liaises between our Club and the Soldiers Club, is retiring, she was presented with a gift in appreciation of her outstanding service. Kerri, we wish you all the best in your retirement and hope to see you next again as a member of our Club.
The winners of our major raffle for 2022 were: 1st prize BBQ & $50 voucher - Margaret Walcott; 2nd Prize Painting by Garry Jenkins - Adrian Delaney; 3rd Prize 2 x Towel Sets - Colleen Bopping; 4th Prize Coffee Maker - Emma. Congratulations to all!
At the meeting, lucky door prizes were won by Kayleen Tremble, Michelle Mackie and Margaret Gooch. The lucky program as won by Judy Coe and the lucky number draw this month was won by Margaret Granger. Raffles were won by Jenette Hill and Jean Ryan. Birthdays girls were Maria Kenk, Delma Nelson and Helen Scott. Best wishes for your birthdays from all at Goulburn Day View. As it was our annual general meeting, the following were elected to the committee:
President Margaret Gooch; vice-president - Marie Pedlow; secretary - Jenni Aubrey; treasurer - Kayleen Tremble; publicity - Carol Olsen and Delma Nelson; welfare - Brenda Writer; program officers Maree de Britt and Joan Scott.
Our next social day will be Thursday, February 16 at 5911, Montague Street, Goulburn, 12pm for 12.30pm. Names to be given to Margaret Gooch by 7pm Monday, February 13. If you put your name down to attend and are unable to do so, please let Margaret know by this date as well.
Our next meeting will be March 2 and if you wish to join us, please contact Margaret Gooch on 4822 1859 or 0409 904 917 before 7pm on Monday, February 27, 2023. You can also text or email your acceptance to mgooch65@gmail.com.
