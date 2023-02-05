English, but not as many of us know it

Last week I shared my thoughts on the challenges of learning a new language. However, I'm starting to think I might need to re-learn my first language - English.
Is it just me, or have many new words and phrases slipped into the language in recent years. Words and phrases such as woke, cancel culture, loved-up, and a relatively new one for me - commingled recycling.
During my later primary school years - back in the mid-to-late 70s - we played a game each week where the teacher would mention a word and it was a race to see who would locate the word in the dictionary first. The winner would then have to read out the meaning. This would be followed by several students being asked to use the word in a sentence.
I loved this game - probably because I often won that race to find the word in the dictionary. I suspect this is where my love of English started.
It was quite some time ago so I can't remember all the words that were called out by the teacher but, one thing is certain, I never searched for the word commingled and if I used the word woke it was in a sentence along the lines of "I woke up this morning to a bright and sunny day."
These days it seems the word woke is commonly used in a completely different way. According to The Merriam-Webster Dictionary the meaning of the word is to be "aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice)".
Cancel culture is a phrase that has also made a regular appreance in conversation in recent times. My recollection is that it popped up in the English language at about the same time as the new version of 'woke' made an appreance. According to the dictionary it refers to the popular practice of withdrawing support for (canceling) public figures and companies after they have done or said something considered objectionable or offensive.
Then there is another phrase 'loved-up' which seems to pop up in every story about a celebrity couple, that is unless the story is about them 'consciously uncoupling'.
But the one that made me chuckle most recently was on a garbage bin sticker 'commingled recycling'. It made me ponder the question "does that mean the recyclables are loved-up?"
What are some new words or phrases you have encountered?
Forever learning something new,
Jackie Meyers
Editor
