Enjoy a Saturday of colour and excitement Advertising Feature

The Filipina Dance Troupe will be one of around 20 countries represented on stage by around 200 performers throughout the day. Picture supplied.

Performers and locals alike are looking forward to the Goulburn Multicultural Festival returning this Saturday, February 11.

On between 10am and 4pm at Belmore Park, with free entry, there will be a lot for everyone to enjoy.

The festival will feature food, music and dance with around different 20 nations represented in various forms, along with kids' activities, community markets and a variety of interesting and informative stalls as well.

Heni Pearson, manager of the Goulburn Multicultural Centre and one of the festival's organisers, said that the festival will also see around 200 performers taking to the stage, ranging in age from the young to the young-at-heart.

The festival will open and close with Afro Zumba led by Heni herself, and anyone is welcome to join them on stage to participate.

Those on the program whom are set to appear in between include the ANU Chinese Classical Music Ensemble, Baila Chile, Borobudur Dance Troupe (Indonesian), Ghawazee Moon Belly Dance, Filipina Dance Troupe, Harika Dance, Momposina Colombian Dancer, Mosaic Tribal Belly Dance, Obsidian Belly Dance, Quake Belly Dance, Adowa Dance (Ghana), Cooma Magic, Hume Conservatorium (music), and the GMC medley Indonesian dance.

Among the many with informative stalls will be Jigsaw Plan Management who provide NDIS planning services, Headspace who offer mental health and other supports to young people, and Mission Australia who offer various support programs for vulnerable members of the community.



You'll also be able to approach representatives from Services Australia (Centrelink), the Royal Australia Navy, Goulburn District Police, the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre (GPAC) and the Hume Conservatorium.

Other local groups will also have stalls for you to find out more about what they do, and they might be selling wares to raise funds for their activities. For instance, the Filipina Dance Troupe will have a stall to raise money for their group by selling cacti and succulents.

Heni Pearson, manager of the Goulburn Multicultural Centre and one of the key organisers of the event, will also be the MC on the day. Picture by Jim Webb.

The Goulburn Multicultural Festival is a great event for the whole family. Kids can get free face painting and anyone can line up for some henna art (a temporary tattoo).

In terms of official duties, Mrs Pearson will also be the MC on the day, Jennie Gordon is scheduled to offer the Welcome to Country, and local mayor Peter Walker will speak at noon.

Heni also wishes to express "thanks to the NSW Government, Goulburn Mulwaree Council and all involved for their support to help make this a successful event".

For the latest info check the Goulburn Multicultural Centre's Facebook page.