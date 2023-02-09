Racing on Wednesday, February 8 was the 23km Acciona Gunning Wind Farm Graded Scratch Races at Breadalbane.
Setting out from the church, riders had a strong tail wind to push them up to the turnaround at the top of the Cullerin Range.
From there, a short climb to the rail bridge was followed by the descent back into a headwind to the finish line at Breadalbane.
READ ALSO:
B Grade was a closely contested, with little separating the riders at the turn.
Jason Cook was first through the turn and powered up to the rail bridge, followed by Jeremy Gilchrist and Wayne Bensley.
The three riders regrouped as they crested the rail bridge and swapped turns to share the workload into the headwind.
Nothing could separate the three rides on the return journey but, in a tight finish, Cook edged out Gilchrist and Bensley.
However, all riders received the same time.
Elsie Apps opened up a handy lead in C Grade and passed the tail end riders of B Grade.
Pete Thorne tried valiantly to close the gap without success, so Apps took out the win and Mark Stutchbury finished in third.
In D Grade, nothing separated Wayne Skillman and Peter Lucas at the turn, but disaster struck Lucas as he dropped a chain.
Skillman opened up a lead back up the climb to the rail bridge, but Lucas recovered and rode powerfully to bridge the gap.
They both finished together, commissaire Phil Bush awarded the race to Skillman by the narrowest of margins.
Racing is back on Wednesday, February 15 at Breadalbane.
Sign on is from 6pm at the church for a 6.30pm start.
New riders and visitors are welcome.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.