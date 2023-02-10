Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Consultation opens on future of former railway house at Tarago

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated February 10 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tarago resident Judy Alcock is urging Transport for NSW to retain the town's former station master's cottage for the community's benefit if it can be remediated of lead contamination. Picture by Megan Alcock.

A former railway cottage at Tarago must be retained "at all costs," a community member says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.