Do you have gorgeous clothing items that stay in the cupboard because they just don't suit your shape, and you feel they are too good to give away? Come along to Goulburn Mulwaree Library and hear stylist Jane Fleming speak about fashion for all body types - what colours and shapes suit different figures and tips on where and what to buy for all seasons and budgets. Look at how to alter clothes for a better fit and how to upcycle garments. After the presentation, have the chance to swap your own items for something you'll love to wear. It's at Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Bourke Street on Saturday [February 18] from 2pm to 5pm. Phone 4823 4435.
Goulburn's free youth music festival returns to Belmore Park bigger and better in 2023. There's something for the whole family to enjoy. Tickets to the rotunda roller rink cost $10 and bookings are available on the day. There's also food trucks and a DJ from 12pm. Heaps of free kids activities with face painting and bubble play and a drop-in circus from 12pm to 5pm. There's also a jumping castle and obstacle course from 12pm to 7pm. Live local bands and musicians will play from 3pm including Richard Joyce; Megan Baragy; Loose Surface; Exit Signs; Some Guys; Slightly Deranged Monkeys and more. An amazing fire show will add an exclamation mark to an already phenomenal day. VibesFest is on Saturday [February 18] at Auburn Street Goulburn from midday to 10pm. Phone 4823 4838.
Dr Toner Stevenson co-editor and author of Eclipse Chasers presents The Goulburn Eclipse Chaser: Miriam Chisholm. A talk on this amazing local woman and her keen interest in astronomy; exploring her adventures recording astronomical events in Goulburn and beyond. Miriam Chisholm [1901-1979] of Kippilaw, was a keen local astronomer, photographer and historian, with intimate links to History Goulburn. Goulburn has played its part in astronomical investigations - it was in Belmore Park that the passage of Venus was witnessed in 1874, which determined Goulburn's longitude and latitude. Marulan is also the only town in the world on the 150th meridian. Th event will be held at the Station Room of Goulburn Workers Club on Thursday, February 16 at 11am. Bookings essential. Phone 0458 028 003.
This is an incredible tribute to country music's favorite couple. Marty Edwards is a veteran of five Australian tours with the original Kenny and Dolly show. Marty and Wendy deliver the songs with the mannerism's, charisma and charm of Kenny and Dolly in this international tribute show, which has toured around the world. The show is on Wednesday [February 15] from 8pm to 10pm at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Auburn Street. Phone 4823 4999.
Windellama Hall Markets are held on the third Sunday of every month. There are regularly plenty of stalls selling homemade jams and preserves, pre-loved toys and tools, locally produced honey, bric-a-brac, various plants, gourmet foods, wooden toys, skincare products and everything for the sewing enthusiasts. Home-cooked hot food and refreshments are available, together with fabulous cupcakes and sweet slices with plenty of parking available and disabled access. A small museum housed in a replica building of the 1880 school is open to the public on market days. The markets are at Windellama Road, Windellama on Sunday [February 19] from 9am to 1pm. Phone 4844 5768.
Expand your skills through drawing different environments. Investigate a range of media with the approach of exploration, rather than perfection. You will be guided through exercises to develop observational skills. Classes will increase your confidence in drawing, while learning how to render the shapes, colours and light reflections to create dynamic drawings. Cost is $200 and includes all tuition, materials and afternoon tea. The course runs for five weeks on Tuesdays from 1pm to 3.30pm at the Creative Space. Phone 0427 832 695.
Lino is a wonderful material used by artists and printmakers to create bold relief prints. Learn the art of relief print making, a technique where the printing plate design is cut into lino. Understand how to design your piece and play with composition. Once you have settled on a design, you will be introduced to a variety of cutting tools and explore different carving and cutting techniques. We will then mix up ink colours, ink up the cut lino blocks, and run them through the press to transfer your image onto paper. Cost is $210 and includes all tuition, materials and afternoon tea. The course runs for five weeks on Thursdays from 1pm to 4pm at the Creative Space. Phone 0427 832 695.
A monthly session of Celtic music open to people of all levels of musicianship. Numbers are limited 18 people in the Durack Room at the Goulburn Club. However, a further 15 places are available in an adjacent room that has a video/sound connection. Attendance is strictly limited to Goulburn Club members but people have the option to signup or renew their membership on arrival. The next event is on Friday [February 17] at 7.30pm. Phone 4821 2043.
Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club has a full TAB, licensed bar and café facilities available in air-conditioned facilities overlooking the track. Racing starts around midday with 12 races over three hours. Interstate races are also broadcast and the TAB wagers on these throughout the day. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound Racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The next event is on Friday [February 10] from 10am to 5pm at 47 Braidwood Road, Goulburn. Phone 4821 4465.
At the Goulburn Poultry Fanciers' Society poultry auctions there is an extensive range available, which includes a wide range of waterfowl, plus the sale of equipment like incubators, feeders and carry boxes. Buyers should bring boxes, cages or other suitable containers to transport birds home after purchase. The auction starts at 9am and no late entries will be accepted. It's on Sunday [February 19] at the Goulburn Recreation Area on Braidwood Road, Goulburn from 7am to 5pm. Phone 0407 402 053.
The Bungonia Cafe is run by local volunteers for the Bungonia Progress Association. It's a not for profit group and all money raised helps pay for costs associated with keeping Bungonia Hall open to the public. Enjoy delicious country cooking and great service in a relaxed and cozy surrounding. Breakfast starts at 9am on Sunday [February 19] at the Bungonia Community Hall. For group bookings phone 0403 068 719.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
