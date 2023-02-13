Goulburn Post
There's something on for everyone in Goulburn this week

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated February 13 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 3:30pm
Stylist Jane Fleming speaks about fashion for all body types at Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Saturday [February 19].

Fashion Stylist Workshop

Swap clothes

Do you have gorgeous clothing items that stay in the cupboard because they just don't suit your shape, and you feel they are too good to give away? Come along to Goulburn Mulwaree Library and hear stylist Jane Fleming speak about fashion for all body types - what colours and shapes suit different figures and tips on where and what to buy for all seasons and budgets. Look at how to alter clothes for a better fit and how to upcycle garments. After the presentation, have the chance to swap your own items for something you'll love to wear. It's at Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Bourke Street on Saturday [February 18] from 2pm to 5pm. Phone 4823 4435.

Reporter

Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

