Enjoy employee incentives and rewards Advertising Feature

Care provider Warrigal is taking a holistic approach to their team members' lives with various benefits in addition to the financial rewards. Picture supplied.

It's really nice when an employer offers a fair rate of pay, but it's also nice when the benefits include flexibility, career development opportunities and more.



Local aged care provider Warrigal is currently seeking staff for employment opportunities across many of their services.



This includes their search for home care workers in the Goulburn and Bundanoon service locations.

Recognising the importance of showing how much they value their staff, Warrigal home care workers are now offered a string of incentives that provide financial and lifestyle benefits.

So, in addition to their hourly rate, Warrigal home care workers are also paid a generous per kilometre travel rate while at shift.



More significantly though, due to Warrigal's not-for-profit status, team members also have the ability to maximise tax savings with up to $18,550 additional pay tax-free ($15,900 general living and $2,650 for meals and entertainment).



Warrigal CEO Jenni Hutchins says this salary packaging can assist with everyday living expenses, as well as enjoying a meal out with friends (for meal entertainment).

"We want to offer our team members rewards that provide both lifestyle and financial benefits, and understand that the bottom line matters," Ms Hutchins said.



"We are excited to be able to offer our team members financial incentives and avenues to maximise their take home pay, and look forward to welcoming new staff in Goulburn and the Southern Highlands to take advantage of this."

Beyond the financial rewards though, Warrigal is taking a holistic approach to their team members' lives, looking to provide exciting benefits both personally and professionally.



So, in addition to the salary benefits, Warrigal is also offering a fitness passport (in the form of subsidised gym memberships at a range of fitness facilities), shift flexibility to cater for other commitments (such as school pick-ups), and meaningful career development.

To help achieve this, Warrigal's home care workers enjoy access to ongoing education and training, as they build their skills to provide high quality care to customers in their home.



For example, while some home care customers may only require domestic assistance, Warrigal's carers will have the opportunity to grow their clinical skills and knowledge should they wish to pursue a career in nursing. Working in Warrigal's home care team is a great stepping stone for real career potential, in an industry that is fast-growing.



Warrigal workers are also part of an extensive and vital team. Warrigal has been operating in these local communities for the past 15 years, and have more than 55 years of experience across their 14 locations in NSW and the ACT. They currently employ more than 1,800 staff members.