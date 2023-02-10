The Gordon Hope Memorial Golf Day is always an important date on the sporting calendar and this year was no different.
A record 139 players, at the Goulburn Golf Club on Sunday, January 29, took part in the 13th annual event which is played in honour of Gordon Hope who passed away with melanoma in 2010.
He was the club's president for many years and a keen golfer as well.
The golf day supports the Australian Melanoma Research Foundation and this year, at total of $6360 was raised.
Barry McEntee, on behalf of the event, donated $2000 alone.
The Hope family thanked all the players involved and the supporters, especially to those who travelled from Sydney and Canberra.
The course was in great condition throughout the day, mainly due to the green staff and volunteers who gave many hours of service on the course.
Co-organiser Rod Hope said there were a lot of people to thank.
"We want to thank our professional Andrew Groove for his invaluable help over the years and Scott and Claire Nolan, Barry Christoff and Rod Cranston for their assistance," he said.
"The 'Hopes' barbeque ladies also did a fantastic job keeping the field fed and watered on the day."
The winners on the day, with a great score of 48.5 were Kade Robertson, Jye Thompson, Jye Woodside and Mark Robertson.
Runners-up were Jarrod Stacey, Josh Seaman, Lachie Lewis and Garth Stacey on 49.625.
The raffle prize, a barbecue donated by Margot Owen, was won by Matt Gullimar.
There was also a special mention for the first Hole-in-One for the day, which was scored by Karl Hayes on the 11th hole.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
