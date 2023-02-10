Update Friday 6pm
The Breadalbane fire has burnt through 240 hectares.
It is burning in a north north-easterly direction towards Parkesbourne Road, near Gap Road. The RFS says no property is under threat.
Operational officer Mitchell Butler said there was a breakout near Breadalbane village but aerial water bombers were on top of this.
Earlier, the fire jumped Breadalbane Road, some 2.1km from Cullerin Road. Breadalbane Road is closed to traffic.
Update Friday 5.15pm
The Breadalbane fire is burning in and easterly direction.
RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer, Mitchell Butler, confirmed that no property was under threat at this stage and ground crews were being assisted by two aerial water bombers.
The fire is at advice level and remains out of control.
People are urged to stay away from the area.
Aerial support is being called to control a fire that has burnt out 150 hectares south of Goulburn.
Eleven RFS crews, with more than 40 personnel, are on the scene of the outbreak, some 15 to 20km south of Goulburn on Mullins Creek Road, Breadalbane.
RFS operational officer, Mitchell Butler said the blaze, which started just after 3pm Friday, was out of control and at advice level. A helicopter water bomber was en route from Tumut to assist ground crews.
There is no impact on property or roads at this stage.
The outbreak spread from a stubble burn on private property and is currently burning in scrub and grassland.
"Crews are working on a direct attack on the fire," Mr Butler said.
Smoke is drifting over Goulburn.
Meantime, crews are also on the scene of another stubble burn on Braidwood Road, about 38km southeast of Goulburn.
This is under control.
The outbreaks occurred on a moderate fire danger day. A high fire danger is in place for the Southern Ranges on Saturday, February 11. A total fire ban is also in place.
More information as it comes to hand.
