The NSW Rural Fire Service [NSW RFS] has declared a total fire ban for the Southern Ranges and Southern Slopes tomorrow [February 11].
In the Southern Ranges temperatures will range from 34 to 37 degrees with a 20 to 24 per cent chance of rain, and north westerly wind gusts up to 45kph.
The temperature range is the same in the Southern Slopes with a 14 to 18 per cent chance of rain, and north westerly wind gusts up to 30kph.
According to the NSW RFS a total fire ban means "no fires out in the open".
The NSW RFS website states: "A total fire ban helps limit the potential of fires developing."
During a total fire ban residents cannot light, maintain or use a fire in the open, or carry out any activity in the open that causes, or is likely to cause, a fire.
General purpose hot works such as welding, grinding or gas cutting or any activity that produces a spark or flame are not to be done in the open.
The NSW RFS strongly recommends residents reconsider activities such as such using a tractor or slashing, to help reduce the chance of a fire starting.
There is also a high fire danger in place for the Southern Ranges and Southern Slopes tomorrow [February 11].
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
