Goulburn secures millions in state funding for wastewater plant upgrade

By Louise Thrower
Updated February 11 2023 - 5:56pm, first published 6:00am
Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman (front) announced $11.26 million for Goulburn's wastewater treatment plant stage two upgrade on Friday. She is with Mayor Peter Walker, council CEO Aaron Johansson and utilities director, Marina Hollands. Picture by Louise Thrower.

Stage two of Goulburn's wastewater treatment plant has scored an $11.26 million grant to help cater for future growth over the next 20 years.

