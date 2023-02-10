Stage two of Goulburn's wastewater treatment plant has scored an $11.26 million grant to help cater for future growth over the next 20 years.
Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman made the announcement on Friday afternoon, surrounded by Mayor Peter Walker, council CEO Aaron Johansson and utilities director, Marina Hollands.
The money came from the state's Accelerated Infrastructure Fund, announced in Goulburn last year. It is designed to speed up infrastructure projects and "unlock land for housing in the regions."
The stage two upgrade comes more than four years after the first phase's completion, catering for a 30,000 population.
"This work will cater for a 40,000 equivalent population, which takes in an extra (projected) 6900 people and allows extra capacity for commercial and industrial interests," Mrs Tuckerman said.
"It's a great tool for the council to invite more industry here."
It's projected to cater for an extra 4884 houses. The council's Urban and Fringe Housing Strategy forecasts an additional 2600 homes for Goulburn by 2036.
Cr Walker said the second stage wastewater plant upgrade was always planned but the timing depended on growth rate.
"Goulburn is growing at a greater rate than most other regional areas so we're thankful for this funding," he said.
"We could have run into problems but when you top and tail this with (state) funding we've received for water and sewer upgrades at Marulan, it is really revitalising these areas."
The council will chip in the remaining $3.7m for the $15m stage two Goulburn wastewater project.
Mrs Hollands said the work comprised an upgrade of mechanical equipment and treatment processes.
"A lot of concrete civil structures are designed for a 40,000 population but we need to have the internal electrical equipment to make that happen," she said.
"It will also include duplication of the membrane (or filtration) units and additional sludge handling capacity because we have more being produced."
Mrs Hollands said stage two was brought forward because growth was much more than projected. Residential development, together with large industries such as the Tribe Brewery and the Aviagen chicken hatchery at South Goulburn, meant the existing capacity was being used up more quickly than expected.
Work will start in April and must be completed by 2026/27.
Wingecarribee Shire Council received $25m under the same fund for an upgrade of the Moss Vale sewerage treatment plant. It would support an extra 4000 houses, Mrs Tuckerman said. Almost $120m from the fund was allocated to regional councils.
With an election just over one month away on March 25, the MP has had a flurry of funding announcements.
On Friday she announced $583,578 for Goulburn Mulwaree Council's 'Connect, Support and Empower Youth program.'
It will work with young people who have, or are at risk of, disengaging from family, education, or community and help identify "health, career and wellbeing needs and goals."
"The program will empower young people to engage with a Youth Support Worker to determine the appropriate individual pathway to achieve their goals and address, reduce and overcome any barriers to future success," she said.
It is designed to plug a gap in early intervention support services.
