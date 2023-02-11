RFS crews are responding to another reported grassfire on Pomeroy Road, west of Goulburn.
It is currently under control.
The Gurrundah Road fire west of Goulburn is under control.
Property owner Mel Floyd said at 2.45pm that the fire was burning 1km from her home but an an aerial water bomber was making significant inroads on the blaze.
The Goulburn Post understands heavy plant has been brought in to strengthen containment lines.
RFS operational officer Mitchell Butler said the blaze burnt through private property but no property or stock were lost. Mapping is underway to determine the size.
Two water bombing aircraft have been re-deployed to a large fire near Wee Jasper.
Meantime, RFS crews continue to patrol the Breadalbane fire. The blaze, which broke out at about 3pm Friday, burnt 306 hectares. Eleven crews, comprising more than 40 personnel, and two aerial water bombers responded. It was contained by 7pm. Mr Butler said rail sleepers were still burning.
On Saturday afternoon, crews and aerial support were also fighting a significant grassfire at Wee Jasper Road, Narrangullen, in Yass Valley Shire. Mr Butler said it had subsumed 309 hectares and there was potential threat to property.
Multiple crews, aviation, including two large air tankers and heavy plant responded and were working to contain the fire.
Crews have been called to a fire on Gurrundah Road, about 18km west of Goulburn.
Multiple units, including an aviation asset from Cowra to assist ground crews, are fighting the three hectare fire. it broke out just after 2pm.
Although no properties are currently under threat, the fire is burning out of control under advice level.
Members of the public should monitor conditions in case the situation changes.
