Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Aviation asset from Cowra assists ground crews with fighting Gurrundah Road fire

By Burney Wong & Louise Thrower
Updated February 11 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Gurrundah Road fire west of Goulburn broke out at about 2pm Saturday. Gurrundah Road resident, Mel Floyd, said at 3.45pm the outbreak was 1km from her home but an aerial water bomber appeared to be gaining the upper hand. Picture by Mel Floyd.

Update Saturday 5.30pm

RFS crews are responding to another reported grassfire on Pomeroy Road, west of Goulburn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.