It was five years in the making, but the Goulburn Barefoot Waterski Club was finally able to host a competition of their own.
Organiser Sam Bell said the event at Copford Reach on Saturday and Sunday, February 4 and 5, featuring the slalom and tricks category, was a big success.
"We had about 40 skiers take part, including two from New Zealand and four from Queensland who were on their way to the World Barefoot Championships," he said.
"Twelve competitors were from Goulburn and surrounds.
"There was also a coaching clinic a few days prior, but those involved didn't compete as they weren't at competition level."
Bell was hoping to run the event a lot earlier, but wasn't able to due to a couple of logistical reasons.
"It took us almost two years to get approval from Goulburn Mulwaree Council to use the waterway at Copford Reach and the pandemic delayed the event for a couple more years," he said.
The club was formed in 2018 and consisted of seven members, but that number increased to 30 over the years.
Five of the members are planning on representing NSW at the Australian National Championships on the Gold Coast in May while Bell has already competed for his country.
"I represented Australia at the World Barefoot Masters in Texas last year and came seventh overall in the 45 to 55 age division," he said.
Before council's approval, the water skiers had to travel to Wyangala Dam or Nowra to take part in the sport.
Now, they train at Copford Reach once or twice a week in the summer and once a month in the winter due to the coldness of the water.
For those interested in giving barefoot waterskiing a go, contact Sam Bell on 0408 314 780.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
